Thousands of Canada Post employees STILL out of work due to vaccine mandates

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Rebel News.
►http://FightVaccinePassports.com | Help fight vaccine passports across Canada
Although Canada Post has stated that they are working on an approach to bring these individuals back to work, postal workers from across Canada are taking legal action to ensure this can never happen again in the future.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3HZKCyo
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v19wjr7-thousands-of-canada-post-employees-still-out-of-work-due-to-vaccine-mandate.html