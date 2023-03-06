Create New Account
John Petersen Answers Questions - March 2023 (Preview)
Published 20 hours ago

Full uncut episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/questions-march-2023/ Full list of questions submitted this month include:  Ram Dass part of a CIA op; Bibi Bacchus and secret contracts owning an individual’s strawman through birth certificates; ham radios in case of power outage; carbon dioxide, accelerated temperature and climate change; how to sway a skeptic about ET’s; who do you think created humans, God or aliens; traveling around the UK now; will crypto take over the British pound; thoughts on the next election; could the merging of Latin American countries marine reserves be another attack on the food supply; why are some EMF's bad and other’s good; consensus reality - can we write history anew; and publicly traded corporate profits secondary to love.

