John Petersen Answers Questions - March 2023 (Preview)

Full uncut episode available to premium
members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/questions-march-2023/
Full list of questions submitted this month
include: Ram Dass part of a CIA op; Bibi Bacchus and secret
contracts owning an individual’s strawman through birth certificates; ham
radios in case of power outage; carbon dioxide, accelerated temperature and
climate change; how to sway a skeptic about ET’s; who do you think created
humans, God or aliens; traveling around the UK now; will crypto take over the
British pound; thoughts on the next election; could the merging of Latin
American countries marine reserves be another attack on the food supply; why
are some EMF's bad and other’s good; consensus reality - can we write history
anew; and publicly traded corporate profits secondary to love.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.