🚨 SYMPTOMS ARE NOT A BAD THING 🚨

Dr. Michael Gaeta challenges the modern idea that every symptom must be suppressed immediately. He says many childhood illnesses may actually play a role in strengthening and activating the immune system.

From measles and chickenpox to detoxification and immune resilience, this conversation questions everything we’ve been taught about “infectious disease.”

“Kids need to get so-called sick when they’re little.”





Episode 12 of The Alix Mayer Show OUT NOW.

WATCH on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4r9TYr0kB6A?si=6vF9G79ZgF3HqNE-

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/4a6b3476-552d-47be-bf22-85db1289878f

Listen wherever you get your podcasts.





#AlixMayerShow #DrMichaelGaeta #ImmuneHealth #HolisticHealth #NaturalHealth #Parenting