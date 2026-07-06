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🚨 SYMPTOMS ARE NOT A BAD THING 🚨
Free Now Foundation
Free Now Foundation
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Dr. Michael Gaeta challenges the modern idea that every symptom must be suppressed immediately. He says many childhood illnesses may actually play a role in strengthening and activating the immune system.

From measles and chickenpox to detoxification and immune resilience, this conversation questions everything we’ve been taught about “infectious disease.”

“Kids need to get so-called sick when they’re little.”


Episode 12 of The Alix Mayer Show OUT NOW.

WATCH on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4r9TYr0kB6A?si=6vF9G79ZgF3HqNE-

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/4a6b3476-552d-47be-bf22-85db1289878f

Listen wherever you get your podcasts.


#AlixMayerShow #DrMichaelGaeta #ImmuneHealth #HolisticHealth #NaturalHealth #Parenting


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natural healthholistic healthparentingimmune healthdr michael gaetathe alix mayer show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy