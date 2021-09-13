Hundreds of Los Angeles Firefighters & Police Officers Challenging Vaccine Ordinance

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9/8/2021 John Knox, leader of ‘Firefighters for Freedom’: It’s unconstitutional for any bureaucracy or government to tell us what we should do with our bodies. We are fighting for the right of making an informed decision on getting vaccinated or not.