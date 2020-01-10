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Gaetz explains why he voted with Dems on War Powers resolution
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19 views • January 10, 2020
Declaring war is a non-delegable duty of the United States Congress, says Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee. #Tucker #FoxNews
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