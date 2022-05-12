The Biden Administration Has Gone Through a Major Policy Shift in Supporting Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
05/10/2022 Fox News senior strategic analyst General Jack Keane: The Biden administration has gone through a major policy shift that they won’t admit. In the beginning, they were providing limited support to Zelinsky hoping that he would make a deal with the Russians. Now the Biden administration is all in to help Zelinsky achieve what his goal is.