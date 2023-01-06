Toasty Coconut Protein Latte

Ingredients:
8 oz. hot water
2 teaspoon Fair Trade Organic Freeze-Dried Instant Coffee
2 Tablespoon Groovy Bee® Collagen Peptides
1 Tablespoon Groovy Bee® Organic Coconut Milk Powder
1 teaspoon Groovy Bee® Organic MCT Oil
Directions:
Blend all ingredients together carefully in a heat proof cup. Enjoy!
