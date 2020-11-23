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Episode 124 - The Truth About Intellectual Dishonesty
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13 views • November 23, 2020
This episode is a call to action to prioritize principles over your political party. Things like God, family, country, the Constitution, the rule of law and intellectual honesty.
Without this prioritization of principles over party you will invariably stop thinking for yourself; you will stop thinking critically and devolve into dehumanization of your political foes, name-calling, incivility, dismissiveness, hypocrisy, an unwillingness to call out your own team and moral relativism.
At the root of all of it is intellectual dishonesty and a willingness to view everyone as made in the image of God regardless of their political persuasions.
Without this prioritization of principles over party you will invariably stop thinking for yourself; you will stop thinking critically and devolve into dehumanization of your political foes, name-calling, incivility, dismissiveness, hypocrisy, an unwillingness to call out your own team and moral relativism.
At the root of all of it is intellectual dishonesty and a willingness to view everyone as made in the image of God regardless of their political persuasions.
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