NWO: Building 7 on 9/11

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Credits to Greg Reese



The BBC News broadcast of the collapse and destruction of WTC building 7 BEFORE it occurred shows that these calamities are planned with the purpose of subverting individual rights.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington