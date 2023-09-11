Create New Account
NWO: Building 7 on 9/11
Follower of Christ777
Published 21 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Greg Reese

The BBC News broadcast of the collapse and destruction of WTC building 7 BEFORE it occurred shows that these calamities are planned with the purpose of subverting individual rights.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

