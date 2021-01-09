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Cytac Universal Polymer Holster (fits multiple handguns)
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18 views • January 09, 2021
Just taking a look at some new gear "My Friend" acquired. We fit 3 different types of hand guns to check the universality and she works as advertised. Nice fit and finish , everything seems to be as advertised. She looks to be a solid choice especially for the harder to find holsters for guns. They offer other mounting accessories if OWB Paddle isn't your thing.
Thanks for watching folks,
E
* I misspoke she was $30.88
https://www.cytacstore.com/holster/uhfs-r-defender.html
https://www.cytacstore.com/magazine-pouch/universal-double-magazine-pouch.html
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Thanks for watching folks,
E
* I misspoke she was $30.88
https://www.cytacstore.com/holster/uhfs-r-defender.html
https://www.cytacstore.com/magazine-pouch/universal-double-magazine-pouch.html
As always you can find me on the following socmed sites
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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