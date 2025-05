[Sep 23, 2020] SEED - Testing New DAZ3D Lip Sync Plugin

This is my first try applying the AniLip2 [ https://www.daz3d.com/anilip-2 ] lipsync plugin technology to a character in DAZ3D. In this case, I just did a quick voice test and applied it to the SEED Lt. Caine character I created. I have to say, although, not perfect, I'm still quite impressed. Wouldn't take much to tweak this. That said, this short clip still took over 2 hours to render. So, I still need to beef up my computer for quicker renders, which is saying something considering I already have two GeForce RTX 2080 Ti's running. But I'm hoping the new GeForce 3080s are quite a bit faster. Will wait until later this year before making any more such purchases though.In the meantime, I'll probably look into getting this too: https://youtu.be/nnIjOyLi4oM If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology