FOOLS! Forgot about the WEF masonic world governement plans already?
132 views • 5 months ago

Pajeet is World Bank president. In case anyone wonders. (Why are the leading positions in all sorts of orgs all Brahmins lately? Did the elite got tired of using jews as their scapegoat/middle management of evil?) Jew is ofc Klausiboy Schwabbl. You all know and love him, and already forgot about him. Mwuahaha. Zanimations Interesting how no-one seems to remember these guys, as soon as the big controlled opposition shill channels stopped posting about them. YES. They are still there. And yes they still are on track with the 2030 U.N. Sustainabable developement AGENDA and their ONE world governement plans. And ZionDon Warpspeed pusher is certainly not gonna save you from them. HE is a swampCreature after all. Only retards cant see that by now... Werum hani immer meh s'Gfühl das diä meischtä Lüüt eifach nur vollkommä Mongo sind? Velicht will min name schiinbar Winston isch... #1984

evilpyramidmasonicfreemasonmasonwefschwabgangsigns
