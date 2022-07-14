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Nick Fuentes || Economic Pain Imminent as Fed Rapidly Raises Interest Rate to Stop Inflation
Three Spoons
Three Spoons
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100 views • July 14, 2022

More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons


Clip from cozy.tv/nick , which aired 12th July 2022 on Cozy.tv


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