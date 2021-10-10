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Iceland Top Doc Admits Natural Immunity Only Way To Herd Immunity -- Truth in Media
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30 views • October 10, 2021
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Iceland is the 3rd most v@xxed country in the world and yet is experiencing more C0v2 cases than ever before. Now, the top epidemiologist in Iceland says natural immunity is the only way to herd immunity.
Iceland is the 3rd most v@xxed country in the world and yet is experiencing more C0v2 cases than ever before. Now, the top epidemiologist in Iceland says natural immunity is the only way to herd immunity.
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