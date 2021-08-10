Dark Clouds: Biden Pushes China-Style 'Social Credit' System

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In televised remarks yesterday, President Biden urged private businesses and universities to institute a China-style "social credit" system whereby some individuals are denied basic rights and privileges if they hold "wrong" views on matters such as health and medicine. How far will this go? Also today, NIH Director urges parents to wear masks in front of their children...in the home! And, major European newspaper editor apologized to readers over his publications of hysterical Covid coverage.