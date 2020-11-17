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Fear, Immune System, Freedom - Buttar Nails It!
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187 views • November 17, 2020
Dr. Buttar slam dunks fiction with truth!
This video is comprised of various segments form an interview held during the Overcoming Fear Summit held in October 2020. It is an excellent overview of the current situation regarding the so called "pandemic" and helps to explain the critical issues people need to understand. This video also goes into the difference between humoral immunity (antibody mediated) and cell-mediated or cellular immunity (cytotoxic cell mediated). It goes on to discuss the use of fear in making people give up their freedoms for the illusion of safety and concludes with information regarding the IADFW. If you find this video to be powerful, please share it with those you love today. Thank you.
https://www.AdvancedMedicine.com
https://www.AskDrButtar.com/Fear
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GwrSIGO6H21E/
This video is comprised of various segments form an interview held during the Overcoming Fear Summit held in October 2020. It is an excellent overview of the current situation regarding the so called "pandemic" and helps to explain the critical issues people need to understand. This video also goes into the difference between humoral immunity (antibody mediated) and cell-mediated or cellular immunity (cytotoxic cell mediated). It goes on to discuss the use of fear in making people give up their freedoms for the illusion of safety and concludes with information regarding the IADFW. If you find this video to be powerful, please share it with those you love today. Thank you.
https://www.AdvancedMedicine.com
https://www.AskDrButtar.com/Fear
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GwrSIGO6H21E/
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