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8 Best Food For Glowing Skin
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289 views • October 12, 2019
8 Best Food For Glowing Skin.
1. Carrots:
Carrots contain vitamin A and C, which keep your skin healthy. Drink carrot juice or add them to your diet to get glowing skin.
2. Bananas: Bananas are good source of Vitamin A, B and E. These vitamins keeps your skin healthy, youthful clear.
3. Beetroot: Drink beetroot juice everyday to get clear, flawless and glowing skin.
4. Avocados: You can avocado or apply mashed avocado on your skin.
5: Almonds are rich in flavonoids and vitamin E, which is vital to skin health.
6. Coconut water: Coconut water-re hydrate your skin, making it softer and younger looking.
7. Strawberries: omega-3 fatty acids present in strawberries help lighten the skin tone.
8.
1. Carrots:
Carrots contain vitamin A and C, which keep your skin healthy. Drink carrot juice or add them to your diet to get glowing skin.
2. Bananas: Bananas are good source of Vitamin A, B and E. These vitamins keeps your skin healthy, youthful clear.
3. Beetroot: Drink beetroot juice everyday to get clear, flawless and glowing skin.
4. Avocados: You can avocado or apply mashed avocado on your skin.
5: Almonds are rich in flavonoids and vitamin E, which is vital to skin health.
6. Coconut water: Coconut water-re hydrate your skin, making it softer and younger looking.
7. Strawberries: omega-3 fatty acids present in strawberries help lighten the skin tone.
8.
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