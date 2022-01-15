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BASES2014 Gary Heseltine - Disconnect
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13 views • January 15, 2022
Gary Heseltine is publisher and editor of UFO Truth Magazine, a former Military Police and Police officer, he became fully focused on the UFO issue in 2010 having left the police in his retirement.
Gary gives an important new angle on the UFO community and its approach to the subject with this lecture for the Bases projects first international 3 day event, at Marlborough College's, Ellis Theatre in August 2014.
Reloaded here, after YouTube deleted the main Bases Project channel in July 2021
Gary gives an important new angle on the UFO community and its approach to the subject with this lecture for the Bases projects first international 3 day event, at Marlborough College's, Ellis Theatre in August 2014.
Reloaded here, after YouTube deleted the main Bases Project channel in July 2021
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