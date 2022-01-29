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EP 148: You Gotta Fight for Your (Patient) Rights!
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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This week we take a look at something everyone who visits a hospital or Dr.'s office should know: patient rights. We examine two different lists of patient rights... one from the American Hospital Association(AHA) and the other from the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons(AAPS). We also discuss how some of these rights may have been affected by the recently passed CARES Act and none of it is for YOUR benefit. Finally, we share personal stories of when we had to stand up for our own rights and some of the pushback we received from medical professionals who either didn't know any better or just didn't care.

Episode Links:

AHA (American Hospital Association) Patient Bill of Rights:
https://www.americanpatient.org/aha-patients-bill-of-rights/

AAPS (Association of American Physicians and Surgeons) Patient Bill of Rights: https://www.aapsonline.org/patients/billrts.htm

CMS (Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services)
COVID-19 Emergency Declaration Blanket Waivers for Health Care Providers:
https://www.cms.gov/files/document/summary-covid-19-emergency-declaration-waivers.pdf

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homewrecker podcastmedical rightspatient bill of rightsvoluntary waiver consent
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