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Freedom on Twitter is no more ;(
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36 views • May 08, 2022
RT.
Within days of Elon Musk reaching a deal to buy Twitter, pledging to restore freedom of speech on the platform, the Biden administration decides to expand the Homeland Security Department’s authority to shut down narratives that the U.S. government opposes.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v131hq7-freedom-on-twitter-is-no-more-.html
Within days of Elon Musk reaching a deal to buy Twitter, pledging to restore freedom of speech on the platform, the Biden administration decides to expand the Homeland Security Department’s authority to shut down narratives that the U.S. government opposes.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v131hq7-freedom-on-twitter-is-no-more-.html
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