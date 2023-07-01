Create New Account
PMC "Wagner" will Continue to Recruit into its Ranks
Published 18 hours ago

PMC "Wagner" will continue to recruit into its ranks, no one is going to close the centers in Russia.

The process of moving "Wagner" will be extended for a month or two due to the issue of disarmament. The company takes BG weapons, the rest is handed over.

A "Belarusian direction" will be opened, where instructors will begin to transfer advanced combat experience.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

