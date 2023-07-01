PMC "Wagner" will continue to recruit into its ranks, no one is going to close the centers in Russia.
The process of moving "Wagner" will be extended for a month or two due to the issue of disarmament. The company takes BG weapons, the rest is handed over.
A "Belarusian direction" will be opened, where instructors will begin to transfer advanced combat experience.
