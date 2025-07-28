Godless AI, Its Antichrist Spirit, and the Link with Biblical Prophecy - Mondo De La Vega

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mondo De La Vega fled the brutality of Central America to seek refuge in Los Angeles, only to join one of the most vicious gangs in the country. But after his sister prayed for his salvation and his life, he was able to leave the gang lifestyle behind - but not without risks. Today, he is a TV host and executive VP of Television for PTL Network, and is passionate about exposing the deceptions and dangers posed by the rapid development of godless artificial intelligence. He discusses the integration of AI into every facet of society, including warfare. Mondo also talks about the ways that AI may tie into Biblical prophecy via the secular plans of massive tech companies and globalist power players. In addition, he highlights how Christians can identify the Antichrist spirit in AI systems.
TAKEAWAYS
The Bible says that every spirit that does not acknowledge Jesus as Savior is not a spirit that comes from God (1 John 4:3)
Be informed, NOT fearful, even when it comes to AI
The moment you move into fear is the moment you stop understanding
Use technology to spread truth, not to escape reality
