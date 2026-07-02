RE-AIR: THE DAY OF RECKONING - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Missed it this morning? 🎺🙌 You’re in for a Shofar-Blowing, Jesus-Praising, Power-Packed Wednesday session with Stacy Whited! This is the RE-AIR of our 11:11AM CST Prophetic Report — so if you couldn’t join us live, now’s your chance to experience it with us tonight at 8:30PM CST.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)WATCH Ginger Ziegler:RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/GingerZieglerMinistries?e9s=src_v1_cmdWEBSITE: https://gingerziegler.com/𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -Amanda Grace June 21 and June 25, 2026https://youtu.be/GxkNjZfebgUJulie Green Received June 26, 2026 Delivered on June 29, 2026https://www.youtube.com/live/zBxUIss-nGI?si=p5e9tO8r-_Ii9Bb3Hank Kunneman June 28, 2026https://youtu.be/_BsozTNwlAQDutch Sheetshttps://youtu.be/D0-doKn5Ic0?si=yBjy6GOsZtpxv7gcMike Thompson June 26, 2026https://youtu.be/rZPrDsTXIaMDave Scarlett June 25, 2026https://youtu.be/L67nt88b3a8Robin D Bullock 11th Hour June 30, 2026https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbmwxB4DyFwAmanda Grace June 19, 2026https://rumble.com/v7bwp3s-amanda-grace-reveals-the-prophetic-warning-for-july-4th-reawaken-reunion-tu.htmlJen Tringale Oasis Church June 28, 2026https://youtu.be/cw5dgYpZB4Q?si=SbOyrhG796wXO8AB-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVERWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: