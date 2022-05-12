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Devolution Part 21 - 2000 Mules, Patel Patriot, 11 May 2022
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135 views • May 12, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 21 - 2000 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 11 𝐌𝐚𝐲 2022
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-21?s=r
As the title suggests, this article by Patel Patriot reviews the film, 2000 Mules and the election of 3 November 2022.
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-21?s=r
As the title suggests, this article by Patel Patriot reviews the film, 2000 Mules and the election of 3 November 2022.
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