It was a hell on Earth and God had a plan!
THE FOLLOWING REVELATIONS OF GOD, REVEALED IN THIS MESSAGE, TOOK PLACE PRIOR TO THE DARKNESS, THAT WAS ‘IN THE BEGINNING’ ON THE EARTH. IT WAS A HELL ON EARTH, AND GOD HAD A PLAN!
Published on Dec 16, 2014 on the website www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com
Please share and do not change © BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.