Dems Feign Like They're Moderates

What An Accurate DNC Autopsy Would Say

* Our message is too far left and nobody wants it, so we have to disguise it.

* Joe Biden got elected and turned out to be the most far-left president since FDR.

* Kamala Harris was the most left-wing senator in the entire U.S. Senate.

* We had a radical agenda that reflects the Jacobin neo-socialism of the new Democratic Party — and is not supported by the American people.

* For us to get elected on a national basis, we have to hide that agenda, lie to the people and act like we are moderates.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (27 May 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7ah188-victor-davis-hanson-heres-what-an-accurate-dnc-autopsy-would-say.html

https://youtu.be/l2ql5OINq7E