Dems Feign Like They're Moderates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What An Accurate DNC Autopsy Would Say
* Our message is too far left and nobody wants it, so we have to disguise it.
* Joe Biden got elected and turned out to be the most far-left president since FDR.
* Kamala Harris was the most left-wing senator in the entire U.S. Senate.
* We had a radical agenda that reflects the Jacobin neo-socialism of the new Democratic Party — and is not supported by the American people.
* For us to get elected on a national basis, we have to hide that agenda, lie to the people and act like we are moderates.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (27 May 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7ah188-victor-davis-hanson-heres-what-an-accurate-dnc-autopsy-would-say.html