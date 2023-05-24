https://gettr.com/post/p2htui99206

05/23/2023 Nicole on Outside the Beltway: The time for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to use military force against Taiwan is imminent. Xi Jinping wants to demonstrate to the world that the CCP has ambitions to take over the free world through forceful reunification with Taiwan. People must stop the CCP. And the United States should first root out the CCP's influence and infiltration within its borders. Otherwise, there won't be a moral authority to discuss assisting Taiwan. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/23/2023 妮可做客Outside the Beltway：中共武力攻台迫在眉睫。因为习近平想要通过武力统一台湾来向全世界表明中共的确有拿下自由世界的野心。人们必须阻止中共。而美国应首先剔除中共在美的影响和渗透，否则就没有道义上的权威去谈论帮助台湾了。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





