What do they have in common? Absolutely nothing!

The unknowns explore the news of the week...

⁠https://www.insider.com/healthy-italian-woman-sudden-canadian-accent-foreign-accent-syndrome-2023-2?amp⁠

⁠https://www.foxnews.com/world/north-carolina-man-developed-uncontrollable-irish-accent-prostate-cancer-treatment.amp⁠

⁠https://brobible.com/life/article/speaking-foreign-language-after-coma/⁠

⁠https://twitter.com/oldrowswig/status/1624093172639887361?s=21⁠

⁠https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-02-02/recovery-of-radioactive-capsule-leaves-questions-unanswered/101919726⁠

⁠https://www.npr.org/2023/02/21/1158474070/enfamil-infant-formula-recall-bacteria⁠





Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/NUMN-Edition---25-Project-Veritas--Irish-accents--baby-formula--and-radioactive-tic-tacs-e1vbf55





Connect with the unknowns:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email - ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130









Subscribe to access exclusive, premium content:

https://anchor.fm/unionoftheuknowns/subscribe









Check us out on Rokfin:

https://rokfin.com/unionoftheunknowns









Sign up for our awesome newsletter:

https://share.hsforms.com/1UBuBefzERb-TQxqe88n1Ywdzzgp











