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MASS MURDER with Vaccine Passports - Mike Yeadon warns of the terrifying plans.
Wake Up to Reality
Wake Up to Reality
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6350 views • January 27, 2022
Why is it so important to stop Vaccine ID Passports?

Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Chief Scientist of Pfizer says it best in this 21-minute video, whereby he explains the COVID-19 virus, alleged variants that aren’t true variants, and the impact that Vaccines ID passports will have on all of us.

Simply put: the pandemic is to mandate an experimental gene therapy that the CDC likes to refer to as a “vaccine.” That “vaccine” is for purposes of getting everyone onto a vaccine ID passport. The passport will force everyone into the new global social credit system.
That system is to bring the global population to full obedience, as the globalists control everyone’s access and spending, and anything & everything in life, through the use of the new CBDC (central bank digital currency) system they are setting up.

What does this look like in action? One example of how the digital identity (all part in parcel with the vaccine ID passport), is the state of Illinois’ program of an “entitlements digital currency” benefit program for food stamps that incorporates “smart contracts” with “healthy eating tokens.”
Notice that once you have been verified with your digital identity, you are given a benefit wallet that connects to smart contracts, and if you should ever try to purchase food items that do not fall into their determined “healthy food” category, you won’t be able to purchase it.
Surely they are just looking out for your health.

What this really shows is their ability to block access to anything they don’t wish you to purchase or have access to.
Once all banks are connected into this digital identity (vaccine ID passport) system, they will be able to control your spending on everything.
What happens if you do not get the COVID jab or booster?
Every area of your life will be controlled through this system. All data on your life will be stored within your digital identity.

They sell this enslavement system as “convenience” and “equity,” while ensuring you that “you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.”
Keywords
vaccinesside effectsshotsvirussocial credit systemmass murderworld economic forumdigital currencytotalitariancentral bankdigital idjabsfourth industrial revolutiongovernment lieswefpfizercorona viruscovidklaus schwabcbdcmike yeadonvaccine passportsvariantsboostersmass depopulation
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