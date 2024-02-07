Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anti-West Trio To Flex Naval Muscles- Iran- Russia And China Ready For Joint Wargames
channel image
Vampire Slayer
25 Subscribers
65 views
Published 15 hours ago

Iran will conduct a joint naval exercise with Russia and China in the coming weeks. Incidentally, all three countries are engaged in a tussle with the West led by Washington. Iran's Navy Commander said the drills are aimed at "regional security". The drills come amid growing tensions in the Middle East

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket