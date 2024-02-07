Anti-West Trio To Flex Naval Muscles- Iran- Russia And China Ready For Joint Wargames

Iran will conduct a joint naval exercise with Russia and China in the coming weeks. Incidentally, all three countries are engaged in a tussle with the West led by Washington. Iran's Navy Commander said the drills are aimed at "regional security". The drills come amid growing tensions in the Middle East
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.