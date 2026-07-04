ALEX JONES FULL SHOW 7/3/26

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Special America 250 Year Anniversary Eve Broadcast: NATO Claims Russia Preparing To Invade Poland, Russia Responds ‘You Bet Your Ass!’ Dept of Energy Rightly Accuses Big Data Centers Of Causing Blackouts, Warns Grid Could Completely Crash! PLUS, Newsom Indictment Incoming! World-Renowned Expert In Blood/Airborne Pathogens Jesse Beltran Drops Exclusive Intel On The MKULTRA Hearing, What Replaced The Sinister Mind Control Program, & Much More! Journalist, Scientist, & Analyst Dr. Maram Susli AKA ‘Syrian Girl’ Joins Alex Jones To Cover The Latest Iran War Developments! FINALLY, Top Researcher Jay Dyer Lays Out How The Rothschild Family Confessed To Funding The Establishment Of A Planetary World Government In Their Own Authorized Biography! THIS IS POWERFUL INFO! — FULL SHOW 7/3/26