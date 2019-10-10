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First impact flash ever spotted on the Moon during a lunar eclipse
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220 views • October 10, 2019
Outreach video produced on the occasion of the publication in the scientific journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS) of the paper entitled "Multiwavelength observations of a bright impact flash during the January 2019 total lunar eclipse", by J.M. Madiedo, J.L. Ortiz, N. Morales and P. Santos-Sanz.
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