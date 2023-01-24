Del BigTree at the HighWire





Jan 23, 2023





On Wednesday, January 25, Del will be speaking live on the steps of the Austin capital at the ‘Texas, Take the Lead’ Freedom Fight hosted by Texans For Vaccine Choice. Hear from organizer Michelle Evans, why this event is more important than ever.





#TexansForVaccineChoice #TexasTakeTheLead





POSTED: January 23, 2023





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26ta2s-texas-takes-the-lead.html



