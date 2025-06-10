Episode #76 - You've Been Programmed: The Hidden Psyops Running Your Life w/ Katillist Jones

Listen closely…because what you’re about to hear may forever change how you see the world and yourself.





On this electrifying episode I was a guest on The White Rabbit Podcast hosted by Katallist Jones and we dived deep into the hidden architecture of control and the psychological operations that have shaped your beliefs since birth.





We expose ancient manipulations: like the genetic tampering of the Anunnaki, the twisted origins of religion, the wrathful deception of 'god' in the Old Testament and how humanity’s divine power has been hijacked through false narratives.





But we don’t stop there...





We reveal how the education system is a factory of obedience, not intelligence; where children are programmed before they can even question.





We shine a light on the gender identity war, how confusion is being weaponised to disconnect us from nature and truth.





We challenge the transhumanist agenda, the merging of man and machine sold as 'evolution,' but engineered for total control.





We break down the role of Big Pharma, not as healers, but as gatekeepers of dis-ease.





We also explore the explosive new findings beneath Lake Van in Turkey which are clues that our true origin story is far older, and far stranger, than we’ve been told.





This is more than a podcast ー it’s a warning, a decoding, a liberation.





If you’ve ever felt like something isn’t right with the world…





…it’s because it isn’t.





And it’s time to wake up.





You were born free and it’s time to remember that!





