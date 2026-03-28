© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Sounds Alarm: Five Top Scientists Missing, Three Dead In Eight Months As Feds Register Aliens.Gov Website & Mysterious Objects Filmed In Skies Across US
https://www.infowars.com/posts/congressman-sounds-alarm-five-top-scientists-missing-three-dead-in-eight-months-as-feds-register-aliens-gov-website-mysterious-objects-filmed-in-skies-across-us