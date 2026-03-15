The Planned enslavement of Humanity...

Trump was selected to bring chaos to the world. The plan is to cause all sorts of shortages, food shortages, oil, shut down factories etc...Trump will be removed shortly to appease the world, Israel will also be removed, they`ve done their job. The reset is coming, the internet will be cut off and the only way to get connected will be through your Digital ID. Once you have your digital ID, then cash will be replaced with programmable money, Digital Money. We will all be monitored , and controlled. Covid was the beginning of their plan, this `war` is the completion of their plan. All the Western leaders are part of the plan. All the so called `west` are part of the Epstein Class, they are lawless and disgusting cretins. When the western leaders get defeated and punished, the rest of the world will rejoice and gladly be part of the New World Order. In this video they discuss the Middle East war and why this is in tune with the control grid that is being rolled out. Trump is corrupt and expendable Catherine says. She also explains how families like the Rothschilds, whom Epstein worked for, and the Rockefellers form a syndicate controlling people like Trump.