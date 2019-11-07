7Nov19 BREAKING: Roger Stone Trial Judge Imposes Blackout, Rigs Jury Selection

Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec



*00:00:00 Jury rigging, media blackout, conflict of interest & other irregulars in the Roger Stone trial; important principles are being established that will destroy justice for everyone



*00:22:33 ABC seeks to punish whistleblower who exposed their coverup for Epstein & Clintons while they & other corporate media whine about protecting the Trump “whistleblower”



*00:36:09 “#Coup has started” wrote “whistleblower’s” lawyer in 2017



*00:42:16 FBI veteran of 25 years on the conspiracy & malice behind the charges against General Flynn



*00:46:46 Anonymous book excerpts (leaked anonymously by another person to HuffPo) accuses Pence of backing Trump removal



*01:04:21 Tyranny of language as “blind spot” is pronounced hateful & “ableist”



*01:13:42 Google’s SmartCity plan where you are treated as inventory in their Internet of Things (IoT) and governed by company police, company courts & punished in “comply or deny” social credit scores



*01:37:58 Pregnant woman & 76 year old man defend their families against armed home invasions in separate incidents, Democrats hate us for our freedoms — especially our 2A



*01:46:09 Joy Behar shut down by Tulsi Gabbard on “The View” as Hillary bombs as a comedienne, unaware that SHE is the joke