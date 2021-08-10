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ALL CRIMINALS LOVE US aka ACLU Says The Biden Admin Holds Migrants in ‘Inhumane Outdoor Pen' (2021-8-10)
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190 views • August 10, 2021
The Biden Administration is holding what appears to be thousands of migrants in what the ACLU calls an “inhumane outdoor pen.” Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials are being forced to store recently apprehended migrants under the Anzalduas International Bridge near Mission, Texas, because of overcrowding in processing centers.
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