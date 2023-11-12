Create New Account
Magma Close to Surface in Iceland: Eruption Within Hours Or Days: A Geologic Review
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
A second update for Sat, Nov 11, 2023 from geology professor Shawn Willsey. Here, we learn that the magma intrusion is only 800 m or less from the surface and the eruption is imminent in the next few hours or days. I also discuss possible eruption scenarios including an offshore eruption. Stay strong, Iceland!

