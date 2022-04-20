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No Bluffing: Putin Warns NATO With Test of Sarmat ICBM
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1237 views • April 20, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a stark message to NATO nations today when the Russian Strategic Defense Forces test fired a powerful intercontinental ballistic missile known in Russia as Sarmat, and dubbed by the CIA as Satan. Meanwhile China tested a hypersonic missile too in another warning to the USA.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/20/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/20/22
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