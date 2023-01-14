The Hua Hu Ching (Educate the Barbarians Sutra)

The Hua Hu Ching or Educate the Barbarians Sutra is a classical Taoist book of practical wisdom popular second only to the Tao Te Ching. The original was discovered in the Mogao caves near Dunhuang, dates back to the 4th or 5th century, and is believed to be written by Lao Tzi.





