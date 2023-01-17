At the entrance to the city of Soledar - there is Evidence of how Hot the Battles for this city Were

The closer to Soledar, the more Ukrainian corpses

At the entrance to the city there is evidence of how hot the battles for this city were. In addition, the corpses of nationalists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who did not want to surrender. Now they are neatly stacked along the road, but the guys from PMC "Wagner" are evacuating them whenever possible.



