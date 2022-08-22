The Article Attacking Chloroquine Has Approved Its Amazing Effect

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https://gnews.org/post/p1bko1f54
08/20/2022 An article said malaria drug Chloroquine does not inhibit SARS-COV-2. But the Frontline doctor found the data showed it protects normal cells, but will let the viruses attack cancer cells, because their receptors are different. Chloroquine is an amazing drug.