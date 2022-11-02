The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth! Seize The Day! Gods' Way...

Good Morning, Afternoon, Evening Warriors Of Light!



We have many tasks to complete in our morning routines and we all know life can get busy. But our mighty God is ready to power you through. We have to essentially invite him to take charge of our lives. Our part is to believe and to act on it. This is one of faith's foundations. Pray and let's dominate this day and all the days of our lives. Rock on!

Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen

Inspirational clip from:

Above Inspiration

https://bit.ly/aboveinspiration1122