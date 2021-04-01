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Grand Jury Investigating Matt Gaetz and Other Politicians for Teen Sex Orgies
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140 views • April 01, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, we detail the continuing revelations swirling around the Matt Gaetz sex trafficking scandal. Specifically, we drill down on the documents released by the Congressman himself, including an acknowledgement that the Department of Justice is actively pursuing charges against Gaetz ‘and others.’
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/01/21)
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/01/21)
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