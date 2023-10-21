Create New Account
Syria under ATTACK by Israel as the West stays SILENT
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

Syria under ATTACK by Israel as the West stays SILENT | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Israel is not only in conflict in Gaza, they are also increasing the pace of retaliation in Syria where at least half a million Palestinians are refugees. They have bombed airports at least twice in the last week. Kevork Almassian from Syriana Analysis joins us to discuss this and the threat of escalation from Hezbollah.

Keywords
israelsyriagazahezbollah

