URBAN GLOBAL HEALTH ALLIANCE | COVID, MODERN DAY SLAVERY, AND HUMAN CAPITAL BOND MARKETS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
DrsViewsOnVaccines
2021 subscribers
December 28, 2020
Kevin Jenkins of the Urban Global Health Alliance has a discussion with Alison McDowell regarding global slavery and human capital bond markets run off data generated by the World Economic Forum's "Internet of Bodies" with particular attention given to potential negative consequences for the Black community.
To learn more about the Urban Global Health Alliance:
https://www.urbanglobalhealthalliance.com/
To learn more about Alison McDowell:
https://wrenchinthegears.com/