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Hard hitting dialogue covering the Cabal Jews who own everything. And you will own nothing. Compeling discussion. Part B. By they way, I heard George W Bush has been arrested. Y[ppee Lock em Up,
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42 views • November 20, 2021
Holy Molly. This is hard core. The thumbnail pic is Lake Tahoe . This is where, most likely, I will be headed for 6 months per year. And then 6 months in Medellin at our Nature Lodge. Cheers !
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