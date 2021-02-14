ID2020 Launching The Good Health Pass 🤬 🤮 Warning: NWO Propaganda & Lies

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https://id2020.org/
Their own announcement reads as follows:
"Announcement of the new and unprecedented cross-sector collaboration toward a trusted, widely recognized, and interoperable ecosystem of digital health pass systems.
The Good Health Pass Collaborative welcomes policymakers and representatives of government agencies; companies in the health, technology, and travel sectors; and civil society organizations to join in this effort to restore mobility and restart the global economy. Your participation will help ensure that public health, equity, privacy, fundamental human rights, and other civil liberties are protected as we establish the systems that will enable a return to public life."
Further Info:
ID2020 Launching The Good Health Pass Collaborative To Produce Digital Identifications For People To Prove They Have Received The COVID Vaccine:
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/id2020-launching-good-health-pass-collaborative-digital-identifications-for-people-to-prove-they-have-received-covid-vaccine-mark-beast-666/
https://medium.com/id2020/good-health-pass-a-new-cross-sector-initiative-to-restore-global-travel-and-restart-the-global-8b59eb1050a0
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49XvVxLMTLw
ID2020