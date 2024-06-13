RT News June 13, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 13, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
As NATO pushes for its member states to provide mandatory funding for Ukraine every year Russia says the US is pushing Europe into a direct conflict with Moscow. While the US-led military bloc ramps up tensions in Europe, some voices across the Atlantic are warning about the devastating potential for nuclear war, before it is too late. Argentinians riot in the streets as the cash-strapped South American country’s Senate approves controversial economic reforms pushed by the president. The Moscow Exchange suspends trading in dollars and euros following a new round of US sanctions but the central bank says it won’t affect regular people or companies.